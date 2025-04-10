Why CPS Agents Use Fake Names — and How to Protect Yourself from the Trap
Wait, did that child protection worker just give you a fake name?
Yep. They probably did. And no, you’re not crazy for thinking something’s off.
Across the country, it’s become common for Child Protective Services (CPS) agents to use aliases, code names, or partial identifiers. The official excuse? “Safety.” But the real reason goes much deeper — and darker.
This isn’t about protecting children. It’s about protecting the system. And themselves.
Let’s break it down:
1. To Avoid Personal Liability
If a CPS worker coerces you, lies in court, or unlawfully removes your child — you’d think you could hold them accountable.
But here’s the catch:
You can’t subpoena or depose someone who doesn’t legally exist on paper.
Fake names mean no paper trail. No accountability. No clear target for a lawsuit, criminal complaint, or perjury charge. It becomes a bureaucratic shell game: "Sorry, that person no longer works here." Or worse, "We have no record of that name."
By hiding behind aliases, CPS agents dodge the consequences of:
Fraud
Perjury
Coercion
Civil rights violations
2. To Prevent Being Tracked by the Public
Let’s be honest — CPS workers know how damaging their actions can be. Parents have been:
Threatened into “voluntary” services
Gaslit into signing safety plans
Stripped of their kids without a warrant
And when you push back, expose the truth, or try to find out who exactly did this to you?
Suddenly, “Jane Smith” has moved departments. Or never worked there at all.
The use of aliases serves a very specific purpose:
Stop parents from filing public complaints
Prevent whistleblowers from outing patterns of misconduct
Shield agents from reputational harm online
This isn't transparency. It's calculated obfuscation.
3. Because They Operate Under Administrative — Not Judicial — Authority
Here's where it gets really weird: Most CPS actions aren’t taken in real courts.
They’re carried out under de facto administrative systems that resemble courts — but don’t follow constitutional due process. These systems rely on:
ADR schemes (Alternative Dispute Resolution)
Title IV-E financial incentives
Privatized “child welfare” service networks
CPS agents often aren’t even state employees. They’re:
Private contractors
Social work interns
Agency caseworkers operating outside formal jurisdiction
They’re not sworn in. They don’t operate under judicial authority. They function more like corporate customer service reps — and use aliases for the same reason: to protect the brand, not serve the people.
4. To Protect the System, Not the Child
Let’s be real — using a fake name doesn’t help the child. It helps:
Keep parents disoriented
Prevent case pattern exposure
Shield bad actors from scrutiny
It’s a classic abuse of power trick: confuse the target, isolate them, and keep shifting the ground beneath them.
There’s a reason you feel like you’re in a Kafka novel. That’s by design.
Opacity isn’t a bug of the CPS system. It’s a feature.
So What Can You Do?
First: Call it out immediately. Ask this:
“Are you a public officer using your legal name, or an administrative agent using an alias?”
Then get proactive:
📝 File a Public Records Request
Ask for:
Real name and title of the agent
Employment status (contractor vs. employee)
Certifications or licensing info
✍️ Draft an Affidavit of Fact
Document everything:
Time, date, location
What name you were given
What was said and done
Any refusal to provide identification
⚖️ File a 42 U.S. Code § 1983 Civil Rights Complaint
If they violated your rights under color of law — especially without using a lawful ID or acting outside jurisdiction — you may have a claim.
Final Thought: This Isn’t Just a CPS Problem
The use of fake names and shielded identities is part of a much bigger issue: the rise of opaque, unaccountable ADR systems replacing real courts.
No due process
No public scrutiny
No recourse
If we want a just society, we need real accountability — not agents hiding behind fake names while families are torn apart.
And that’s not just crazy — it’s criminal.
✊ Stay alert. Know your rights. And never stop asking questions.
If they can lie about who they are, imagine what else they’re lying about.
CHILD PROTECTIVE SERVICES
AND THE JUVENILE JUSTICE SYSTEM
A guide to protect the constitutional rights of both parents and children as ruled by the Federal Circuit Courts and Supreme Court.
“Know your rights before you talk to anyone from CPS/DCF or let them in your house, they won’t tell you your rights. CPS/DCF can’t do anything without your consent, demand a warrant and speak with an attorney first before speaking with anyone from CPS/DCF, it could cost you your children.”
The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said it best, “The government’s interest in the welfare of children embraces not only protecting children from physical abuse, but also protecting children’s interest in the privacy and dignity of their homes and in the lawfully exercised authority of their parents.”
Calabretta v. Floyd, 189 F.3d 808 (9th Cir. 1999).
Permanent termination of parental rights has been described as “the family law equivalent of the death penalty in a criminal case.” Therefore, parents “must be afforded every procedural and substantive protection the law allows.” In re Smith (1991), 77 Ohio App.3d 1, 16, 601 N.E.2d 45, 54.
“There is no system ever devised by mankind that is guaranteed to rip husband and wife or father, mother and child apart so bitterly than our present Family Court System.”
Judge Brian Lindsay
Retired Supreme Court Judge
New York, New York
“There is something bad happening to our children in family courts today that is causing them more harm than drugs, more harm than crime and even more harm than child molestation.”
Judge Watson L. White
Superior Court Judge
Cobb County, Georgia
Written by:
Thomas M. Dutkiewicz, President
Connecticut DCF Watch
P.O. Box 3005
Bristol, CT 06011-3005
860-833-4127
Admin@connecticutDCFwatch.com
www.connecticutdcfwatch.com
WE AT CONNECTICUT DCF WATCH ARE NOT ATTORNEYS AND ARE UNABLE TO OFFER ANY LEGAL ADVICE. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IF YOU CHOOSE TO USE ANY OF THIS INFORMATION, YOU DO SO BY YOUR OWN CHOICE, CONVICTION AND RISK. WE ONLY OFFER UP AN OPINION FROM OUR POINT OF VIEW. WE ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY DECISIONS YOU CHOOSE TO MAKE OR FAIL TO MAKE. BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISIONS, SEEK LEGAL ADVICE FROM AN ATTORNEY IN THE AREA OF LAW YOU WISH TO PURSUE.
IT’S UNCONSTITUTIONAL FOR CPS TO CONDUCT AN INVESTIGATION IN THE HOME AND INTERVIEW A CHILD WITHOUT EXIGENT CIRCUMSTANCES
(IMMINENT “PHYSICAL” DANGER) OR PROBABLE CAUSE.
The decision in the case of Doe et al, v. Heck et al (No. 01-3648, 2003 US App. Lexis 7144) will affect the manner in which law enforcement and Child Protective Services (“CPS”) investigations of alleged child abuse or neglect are conducted. The decision of the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals found that the practice of a “no prior consent” interview of a child will ordinarily constitute a “clear violation” of the constitutional rights of parents under the 4th and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. According to the Court, the investigative interview of a child constitutes a “search and seizure” and, when conducted on private property without “consent, a warrant, probable cause, or exigent circumstances,” such an interview is an unreasonable search and seizure in violation of the rights of the parent, child, and, possibly the owner of the private property.
The mere possibility or risk of harm does not constitute an emergency or exigent circumstance that would justify a forced warrantless entry and a warrantless seizure of a child. Hurlman v. Rice, (2nd Cir. 1991)
A due-process violation occurs when a state-required breakup of a natural family is founded solely on a “best interests” analysis that is not supported by the requisite proof of parental unfitness. Quilloin v. Walcott, 434 U.S. 246, 255, (1978)
HEARSAY STATEMENTS INADMISSIBLE FROM CASE WORKERS,
POLICE COUNSELORS AND PHYSICIANS
A.G.G. v. Commonwealth of Kentucky
The Court of Appeals of Kentucky vacated and remanded a decision by the Barren Circuit Court which terminated parental rights because of sexual abuse. The court found that a child's statements to a counselor during therapy and a physician during a physical examination were hearsay and inadmissible at trial under the U.S. Supreme Court case, Crawford v. Washington, 541 U.S. 36, 124 S. Ct. 1354, 158 L. Ed. 2d 177 (2004), because the child did not testify at trial and there was no opportunity for cross-examination of the child. Because the child's statements were inadmissible, the child welfare agency failed to present clear and convincing evidence that the child had been sexually abused. Cite: NO. 2004-CA-001979-ME and NO. 2004-CA-002032-ME, 2005 Ky. App. LEXIS 163 (Ky. Ct. App 2005)
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA: In re TY.B & In re TI.B
The District of Columbia Court of Appeals reversed a lower court's order terminating a father's parental rights to his children, based on that court's finding of neglect; the appeals court holding that the erroneous termination order was based on inadmissible hearsay testimony. The Court of Appeals concluded that the father adequately preserved his objection to admission of the testimony, and consequently reversed the termination order and remanded the case for further proceedings consistent with its opinion. Cite: No. 01-FS-1307; No. 01-FS-1320; 2005 D.C. App. LEXIS 390 (D.C. July 21, 2005)