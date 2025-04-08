In theory, family court is supposed to protect the best interests of children and provide fair, equal access to justice for parents. But in practice — especially in Maryland — that promise has been quietly replaced by another priority: efficiency.

The modern family court system doesn’t just prefer quick resolutions — it’s built around them. Whether you’re facing a custody battle, visitation dispute, or false accusations, your case is no longer judged on its merits alone. Instead, you're filtered through mandatory mediation, forced “settlements,” and a system obsessed with case closure deadlines — even if it means denying you due process, ignoring evidence, and silencing your voice.

This didn’t happen overnight. But understanding when and how this shift occurred is essential to any effort to reform the system and protect the rights of parents and children alike.

I. A Timeline of the Shift: From Justice to Case Management

1970s–1980s: The “Divorce Explosion” and Rise of ADR

After the national rollout of no-fault divorce laws, court systems were overwhelmed. Family law filings skyrocketed, and so did complaints about court backlogs and delays. In response, states — including Maryland — began experimenting with Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) like mediation and parenting coordination.

These tools were marketed as faster, cheaper, and more cooperative. But they weren’t just options — they were the beginning of a systemic shift away from the courtroom and toward a settlement-first model, even in cases involving abuse, coercion, or disability.

1990s: ADR Becomes Institutionalized

By the 1990s, ADR wasn’t just encouraged — it was being built directly into the family court system. Maryland created Family Divisions within its Circuit Courts and began requiring mandatory mediation in most custody and visitation cases.

The rules changed, but due process protections did not keep up. Under Maryland Rule 9-205, judges were empowered to order parents into mediation, with almost no oversight — and very few exceptions granted, even for domestic violence or mental health conditions.

2000s: Case Time Standards Take Over

Efficiency was now the name of the game.

Maryland courts began tracking “success” using metrics like:

Time to case closure

Number of cases resolved through ADR

Reduction in pending cases

These case time standards were quietly written into court management goals. Judges were encouraged to meet closure deadlines (typically 12–18 months for family cases), and trial became a last resort — a failure of the process, not a constitutional right.

2010s–Today: Settlement Is the System

Today, Maryland family courts are structured around avoiding trial. ADR is no longer an alternative — it’s the default. If you refuse to settle, ask for a hearing, or try to present your side of the story, you risk being labeled “uncooperative” or “not child-focused.”

Courts frequently rely on:

Mediator reports (without cross-examination)

Parenting class completions

“Agreements” that weren’t voluntary

And judges often deny motions, hearings, and evidence submissions without explanation — all to keep the docket moving.

II. Rules and Cases That Enable the Problem

Several Maryland rules and court decisions enable — and even encourage — this shift from fairness to efficiency:

Maryland Rule 9-205 (Mandatory Mediation)

Requires custody and visitation cases to go to mediation unless abuse, disability, or “good cause” is proven — but those exceptions are rarely honored in practice.

Maryland Rule 2-504.1 (Case Time Standards)

Encourages judges to prioritize speedy resolution over thorough hearings or fact-finding.

Maryland Rule 2-311 (Motions Practice)

Lets judges deny motions without stating why — removing transparency and making appeals nearly impossible.

Domingues v. Johnson (1991)

Acknowledged parental rights as fundamental — but courts continue to restrict those rights under vague "best interest" standards with little factual analysis.

III. Systemic Examples of Denied Access and Due Process

This efficiency-first system hurts everyone — but especially:

Self-represented parents trying to navigate complex rules

Disabled individuals whose accommodation requests are ignored

Victims of abuse who are forced into “cooperative” mediation with their abuser

Mediators and custody evaluators are often treated as quasi-judges, despite no obligation to be trauma-informed, unbiased, or accountable. Their reports are given enormous weight — sometimes more than actual evidence.

And if you try to push back? You’ll likely be labeled difficult, uncooperative, or even “not acting in the child’s best interests.”

IV. What We’ve Lost — and Why It Matters

When fairness is sacrificed for speed, constitutional rights vanish quietly:

The right to be heard in open court

The right to a meaningful review of evidence

The right to equal access regardless of ability, income, or legal training

Maryland’s family courts — like many across the country — have become systems where settlement is success, and delay is treated as dysfunction. But in the name of efficiency, they’ve created something far worse: a system that often fails to protect children, silences the vulnerable, and rewards manipulation.

V. What Needs to Change

True reform requires more than tweaking timelines or revising forms. It means:

Ending mandatory ADR , especially for cases involving abuse or disabilities

Reinstating the right to a full, fair hearing in all custody and visitation cases

Auditing mediator conduct , custody evaluations, and ADA compliance

Tracking court fairness outcomes, not just efficiency metrics

Efficiency should serve justice — not replace it.

Michael Phillips is the founder of Rebuilt and a self-represented parent in Maryland family court. He writes about court reform, disability rights, and the hidden trauma of custody battles.