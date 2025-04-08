

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” — George Santayana

The family court system in the United States—and much of the world—is broken. For many parents, particularly fathers, people with disabilities, and low-income families, the courtroom has become a place of injustice, not justice. Parents are alienated from their children. False allegations go unchecked. Due process is often ignored in favor of expediency, bias, or profit.

If you're reading this, you're probably one of the many people who have suffered at the hands of a system that was supposed to protect your family—but instead helped destroy it.

You are not alone. And this fight for court reform? It’s not new. We’ve seen similar battles before—against apartheid, systemic racism, ableism, and legal injustice. The good news is this: history shows us how broken systems get dismantled. The lessons are there—we just have to apply them.

Here’s what we can learn from some of the most powerful social justice movements in history.

1. From Apartheid South Africa: Build a Broad Coalition, and Never Stop Telling the Truth

In South Africa, apartheid didn’t end just because the government had a change of heart. It ended because millions of people organized, told their stories, exposed injustice, and refused to comply with a system built on lies.

Family court reformers must do the same.

Expose the abuse of power : Just as apartheid activists documented police brutality, we must document judicial bias, courtroom violations, and the trauma inflicted by the system.

Refuse to be divided: The apartheid system thrived on dividing people by race and class. Similarly, family courts divide parents, pit mothers against fathers, and create artificial “good parent/bad parent” labels. We need a united front of parents, regardless of gender or background, demanding dignity and equality.

"It always seems impossible until it’s done." – Nelson Mandela

2. From the Civil Rights Movement: Make It a Constitutional Issue

The Civil Rights Movement wasn’t just about cultural change. It was about constitutional enforcement—fighting for the Fourteenth Amendment’s promise of equal protection and due process.

Family court reform must follow suit.

Challenge the denial of due process in family court proceedings. Closed hearings, unequal representation, and lack of transparency violate basic civil rights.

Litigate strategic test cases to force appellate courts to review lower court abuses.

Document patterns of systemic discrimination, especially toward fathers, disabled parents, and low-income litigants.

As Martin Luther King Jr. proved, the moral arc only bends when we grab it with both hands.

3. From the Disability Rights Movement: Demand Accessibility and Inclusion

The ADA was not handed to the disability community out of kindness. It was earned through protests, lawsuits, and unapologetic advocacy.

Family courts are notoriously inaccessible for neurodivergent individuals and people with psychological or cognitive disabilities. The law says accommodations are required—but in practice, courts routinely ignore them.

We need to file ADA complaints.

We need to expose courts’ refusal to accommodate disabilities as civil rights violations .

And we need to build coalitions that include mental health professionals, disabled parents, and trauma survivors.

No one should lose their child because of PTSD, ADHD, or a lack of financial resources.

4. From the #MeToo Movement: Personal Stories Drive Systemic Change

#MeToo showed the world that telling the truth about abuse—over and over—can topple powerful institutions. The family court system thrives on secrecy. It’s time to break it open.

Share your story. Publicly, anonymously, in court filings, on Substack, on TikTok—whatever works for you.

Build platforms for survivors of court abuse, just as #MeToo did for sexual abuse survivors.

Create patterns. One story is dismissed. A hundred are a movement.

5. From the Truth and Reconciliation Commissions: Document. Heal. Reform.

After apartheid, South Africa held a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to collect testimony, offer public acknowledgment, and begin the process of healing.

We need something similar for family court survivors.

Imagine a Family Court Truth Commission , where parents testify about their loss, their trauma, and the rights that were ignored.

Create space for both healing and justice —not just for individual cases, but to rebuild the entire system from the ground up.

Expose the economic incentives, the judicial misconduct, and the failure to prioritize the best interests of the child.

We don’t just want reform. We want truth and accountability.

Where Do We Go From Here?

History doesn’t just repeat—it rhymes. The struggle for family court reform echoes the cries for justice from oppressed people throughout time. But like those movements, we can win.

We win by organizing.

We win by refusing to be silent.

We win by uniting across race, gender, class, and identity.

We win by exposing injustice and demanding better—for ourselves, and for our children.

Let this be our generation’s contribution to justice.

