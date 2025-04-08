REBUILT by Michael Phillips

REBUILT by Michael Phillips

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
Apr 9, 2025

Apartheid IS NOT A GOOD EXAMPLE.

Once the Blacks came to power under Mandela, they became the African National Congress ("ANC")--a Communist dictatorship.

The stole all the white farmers' lands, murdered farmers, and raped their wives and female children.

They then threw out all white executives and managers of businesses throughout South Africa. They were murdering whites.

Several years into this "cleansing", they realized that nobody knew how to run the farms, and the people in South Africa began to starve. Also, they realized the economy was tanking, and they wanted the white executives, managers and entrepreneurs to come back and run the businesses and industry in South Africa.

I wouldn't use apartheid because of its end result ended in murder, rape, pillaging, extortion, bribery, etc. South Africa is still struggling and they've aligned themselves with BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). Except for India, they're ALL Communist dictatorships that have murdered their populace [Russia murdered over 50 MILLION of their own people in their history, China over 100 Million of their own people. BRICS is attempting to undermine the U.S. Dollar to destroy the U.S. and impose the Chinese Yuan as the global currency.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Michael "Thunder" Phillips and others
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael "Thunder" Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture