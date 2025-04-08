I haven’t hugged my son in over a year. Not because I did something wrong. Not because I lost custody.

But because a Maryland family court refused to enforce its own visitation order.

I filed the motions. I showed up to every hearing. I stayed calm when I was provoked.

And when the order was finally issued — granting me time with my child — I thought the nightmare was over.

But that’s not how it works in family court.

The order was ignored. I filed for enforcement. Denied.

I requested a hearing. Dismissed without cause.

I asked for written findings. None given.

I raised concerns about judicial conduct and requested accommodations for PTSD and ADHD.

I was retaliated against.

And I’m not alone.

Across the country, thousands of parents are being silenced, erased, and punished by a system that operates with no oversight, no accountability, and no respect for due process.

This Isn’t Just My Story — It’s a National Crisis

In every state, family courts have been quietly reshaped by a dangerous formula:

Efficiency over fairness

Mediation over trials

Discretion over due process

They use phrases like “the best interest of the child” — but never explain how removing a loving parent from a child’s life without evidence actually serves that child.

They force parents into mandatory ADR (Alternative Dispute Resolution) — even when there’s trauma, abuse, or disability involved. They deny motions without hearings, rubber-stamp biased reports, and silence anyone who challenges their authority.

And if you’re representing yourself, living with a disability, or simply asking for fairness?

They’ll say you’re “difficult.”

They’ll say you’re “not acting in good faith.”

They’ll say nothing — and let your child grow up without you.

We Need Federal Oversight Now

That’s why I created this petition on Change.org calling for immediate federal oversight of family courts. Because state courts are not protecting our rights — and they’re certainly not protecting our children.

We are asking Congress, the Department of Justice, and the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights to:

Investigate family court systems nationwide

Enforce custody and visitation orders

End mandatory ADR in high-conflict or disability-related cases

Uphold constitutional rights for all fit, loving parents

Hold judges accountable for bias, denial of access, and retaliation

We’re Not Just Parents — We’re Survivors of the System

I created REBUILT and Father & Co. because I couldn’t stay silent anymore. Because I knew I wasn’t alone.

And because I knew this story — your story, my story, our children’s story — needs to be heard.

📢 Read. Sign. Share.

👉 Sign the Petition on Change.org

You can also follow my work here on Substack at REBUILT for more tools, stories, and advocacy to rebuild the family court system from the ground up.

We may be unheard in court — but we will not be silent anymore.

– Michael Phillips

Founder, REBUILT, Father & Co.