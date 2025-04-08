In Maryland, family court no longer protects parental rights. It no longer ensures equal access to justice. And increasingly, it no longer enforces its own orders.

Thousands of parents have found themselves trapped in a system where visitation orders are ignored, contempt petitions are dismissed, and constitutional rights are treated as optional. Judges regularly refuse to enforce custody agreements, deny hearings without cause, and retaliate against parents who dare to file appeals, disability claims, or judicial complaints.

This is not a glitch in the system. It is the system.

I. The Quiet Collapse of Custody Enforcement

There is no official date when Maryland courts stopped enforcing child custody and visitation orders — but by the mid-2010s, the shift had become systemic. Post-COVID, the courts accelerated their retreat from accountability, often citing vague concerns about safety, parental conflict, or “ongoing litigation” to justify inaction.

Many non-custodial parents now experience:

Repeated denials of parenting time

Ignored or delayed contempt petitions

No scheduled hearings for months — or years

Court orders that exist on paper but mean nothing in practice

When enforcement disappears, so does trust in the rule of law.

II. What Happens When a Parent Asks for Accountability?

In theory, a parent who is denied visitation or whose custody rights are violated can:

File a Petition for Contempt

Request a Modification of Custody

Appeal a judge’s decision

File a judicial complaint

Request disability accommodations if needed

But in reality?

Contempt petitions are dismissed without hearings , or postponed indefinitely

Appeals are denied with no written opinion , making it impossible to challenge the outcome

Parents who file ADA accommodation requests or complaints of judicial bias often face courtroom retaliation , including gag orders, denial of motions, and removal of rights

Judicial disability complaints are rarely upheld — and those who file them are often punished in their ongoing case

One parent tries to enforce the order and is labeled “combative.” The other parent violates it with impunity — and the court turns a blind eye.

III. How Maryland Law Enables This Abuse of Discretion

The breakdown of enforcement and fairness is not an accident. It’s built into the rules and legal framework:

Maryland Rule 9-205

Requires mandatory mediation in custody/visitation cases — even in situations involving abuse, disability, or trauma — unless waived by the court. Judges rarely grant waivers.

Maryland Rule 2-311

Allows motions to be denied without explanation, eliminating transparency and obstructing appeals.

Maryland Rule 2-504.1

Tracks “case time standards” as a measure of judicial performance — prioritizing speed and closure over justice.

Judicial Immunity Doctrine

Shields judges from personal accountability — even when they deny hearings, ignore orders, or retaliate against litigants.

IV. Constitutional Rights Are Being Silently Eroded

Under Troxel v. Granville (2000), the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed that parents have a fundamental right to direct the upbringing of their children under the Fourteenth Amendment.

But Maryland courts have replaced that right with judicial discretion under the vague “best interest” standard — a standard that is:

Subjective

Unreviewable

Often weaponized against disfavored parents

When judges refuse to enforce visitation, deny due process, and hide behind ADR reports or mediator recommendations, they are not merely making bad decisions — they are violating constitutional rights.

V. What Parents Face Today

Maryland’s family courts operate under a culture that punishes those who:

Represent themselves

Question authority

Raise disability claims

Challenge false allegations

Attempt to hold the system accountable

Many parents experience:

Alienation from their children for months or years

Gaslighting by court professionals

Denial of access to hearings

Dozens of motions denied with no explanation

Emotional collapse, career damage, and financial ruin

This is not justice. This is state-sanctioned abuse.

VI. What Must Be Done

Reform is not optional. The system is broken, and it is breaking parents — especially those most in need of protection.

We must demand:

Strict enforcement of custody orders

Mandatory hearings on contempt and visitation denials

ADA-compliant procedures and protections

Accountability for judges who retaliate against litigants

Transparency in decisions, with written opinions required

The right to appeal every violation of parental rights

Family court should never be a place where rights disappear behind closed doors. It should be a place where families are protected — not destroyed.

Michael Phillips is the founder of REBUILT and a self-represented parent in the Maryland family court system. He writes about judicial accountability, disability rights, and the hidden crisis of custody enforcement in America.