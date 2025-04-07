In 1887, the Supreme Court issued a series of decisions that, together, carved out fundamental protections for due process, judicial authority, and constitutional supremacy. These rulings—Ex parte Bain, Royall v. Virginia, and Barron v. Burnside—marked a quiet but pivotal moment in America's post-Reconstruction constitutional realignment. They were joined by Carper v. Fitzgerald, which clarified that only legitimate judicial officers—not administrative agents or unaccountable tribunals—could exercise true judicial power.

Fast-forward to today, and these hard-won precedents seem to have vanished from the courtroom—particularly in family court, where litigants often find themselves stripped of their most fundamental rights: the right to due process, the presumption of innocence, and even the right to parent.

How did we get here—and what would happen if we actually applied these historic rulings to today’s family court crisis?

The 1886 Cases:

Carper v. Fitzgerald (1887): Only Judges Can Judge

Carper took aim at a growing problem during the Gilded Age—delegation of judicial power to railroad agents and quasi-judicial officers. The Court made it crystal clear: only properly appointed judges can exercise the powers of a court.

Sound familiar? In today’s family courts, we see custody evaluators, parenting coordinators, special masters, guardians ad litem, and mediators—many of whom have no judicial training and no constitutional accountability—making life-altering decisions. This amounts to outsourced justice, far removed from the standard set in Carper.

If Carper were honored today, these shadow tribunals would be sharply reined in, their powers restricted to advisory roles—not decision-making authority that affects parental rights or child custody outcomes.

Ex parte Bain (1887): Due Process Cannot Be Delegated or Shortcutted

In Ex parte Bain, the Supreme Court struck down an indictment that had been altered by a judge after the grand jury had issued it. Why? Because the Fifth Amendment’s grand jury protection isn’t a formality—it’s a constitutional barrier against judicial overreach.

Compare that to modern family court: where judges often rely on ex parte protective orders, allow hearsay to dominate hearings, or sidestep evidence rules entirely under the guise of “the best interest of the child.” Parents can lose custody, visitation, and even contact with their children without a trial, without a jury, and without any meaningful due process.

If Bain were applied today, it would call out these abuses for what they are: unconstitutional shortcuts. It reminds us that no judge—family court or otherwise—can take liberty or property without following the due process guarantees enshrined in the Constitution.

Royall v. Virginia (1887): States Must Respect Constitutional Rights

In Royall v. Virginia, the Court upheld state licensing power but reinforced a critical guardrail: state authority ends where constitutional rights begin. The message was clear: regulation must serve justice—not override it.

Family courts today often operate under state statutes or family codes that claim to prioritize child welfare, but in practice, they allow for summary rulings, secretive ADR processes, and quasi-judicial actors who are unaccountable to the Constitution. Parents—especially those who are self-represented—are dragged through an opaque system where basic protections are ignored in the name of “efficiency” or “therapeutic justice.”

Royall's reminder is sharp: state laws are not exempt from constitutional scrutiny. Any system that overrides the due process rights of parents should be struck down, reformed, or rebuilt from the ground up.

Barron v. Burnside (1887): Federal Supremacy Still Matters

Barron v. Burnside involved a conflict between Iowa’s railroad regulations and federal bankruptcy protections. The Court sided with the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, reinforcing the idea that federal law reigns when state action threatens protected rights.

Today, family courts across the country operate as if the Fourteenth Amendment and the Supremacy Clause are suggestions—not binding law. Family court judges routinely ignore federal civil rights protections, parental liberty interests established in cases like Troxel v. Granville (2000), and ADA mandates for disabled parents. Federal case law is treated as an afterthought—if it's considered at all.

Applying Barron today would mean challenging state family court procedures when they conflict with federally protected rights. It would empower litigants to demand that constitutional standards—not local traditions or administrative preferences—govern proceedings.

So What Happened?

How did we go from a judiciary that reasserted constitutional accountability in 1887 to a fragmented family court system that routinely violates it today?

The short answer: Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), court bureaucracy, and decades of legislative drift have turned family court into a kind of parallel legal universe—one where constitutional rights are suspended and outcomes are dictated by the preferences of judges, mediators, or court insiders.

But the long answer lies in forgetting our legal inheritance. These 1887 cases weren't anomalies—they were warnings. They recognized the dangers of unchecked judicial discretion, administrative shortcuts, and the erosion of federal protections. They insisted on due process not as a formality, but as the foundation of all liberty.

What Needs to Change?

To restore justice in family courts, we don’t need to reinvent the wheel—we need to reapply the Constitution. That means:

Reaffirming due process in every family court proceeding.

Challenging state family laws that conflict with federal rights under the Fourteenth Amendment.

Rejecting quasi-judicial authority when it strips litigants of procedural protections.

Invoking the Supremacy Clause to restore constitutional standards nationwide.

The cases of 1887 gave us the tools. It’s time to use them.

Author’s Note:

This article is part of the REBUILT series exploring the collapse of constitutional safeguards in modern family court and the long-overdue reckoning we need to restore justice for all parents.

