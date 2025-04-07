REBUILT by Michael Phillips

REBUILT by Michael Phillips

Discussion about this post

Bruce Eden
Apr 7, 2025

At the beginning of every hearing in family court or administrative proceedings, inform the Judge and opposing counsel that you are giving JUDICIAL NOTICE under the Federal Rules of Evidence 104 (credibility of witnesses) and 201 (decisional/case law, U.S. Constitution, state constitution, Federal law, state law, federal and state rules, facts, evidence, testimony, etc.) and equivalent state rules of evidence, that ALL evidence is relevant to be presented in the court so long as it doesn't harass, obstruct or delay proceedings.

