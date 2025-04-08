What happens when the system meant to protect your rights — and your child’s future — simply... doesn’t?

That’s the question facing a growing number of parents in Maryland’s family courts. They follow the rules. They get a custody order. They expect that, if the other parent violates that order, the court will step in. But instead, they’re ignored. Dismissed. Retaliated against. And when they ask for accountability, the system slams the door shut.

In Maryland today, child custody orders are routinely unenforced. Parents who try to challenge that reality often find themselves punished for speaking up — and shut out of any meaningful legal remedy.

So what do you do when the system won’t act? Are we just supposed to give up on our children?

I. When the System Provides No Enforcement

There is no headline. No official announcement. But sometime in the last 10 to 15 years — especially after COVID — Maryland’s family courts stopped reliably enforcing custody and visitation orders. Instead of legal remedies, parents now encounter:

Contempt petitions ignored or indefinitely delayed

Motions denied without hearings or explanation

Requests for enforcement treated as combative

Judges deferring to ADR agreements or mediator opinions — even when they’re coerced or one-sided

The result is a system that pretends to protect children while actually enabling prolonged, painful alienation — and stripping parents of their constitutional rights without consequence.

II. What Can a Parent Do When There’s No Remedy?

The options are limited — and often painful — but they do exist. Here’s what parents can do to preserve their rights, document the injustice, and lay the groundwork for change:

1. Document Everything

Create a timeline of every missed visitation, denied motion, and ignored order.

Save all communications.

Preserve court filings, rulings, and receipts.

2. File for Enforcement or Modification — Even If Denied

Each filing creates a record.

Judges who repeatedly dismiss motions without legal basis or refuse hearings may be creating a pattern of abuse.

3. Request ADA Accommodations in Writing

If you have a disability — PTSD, ADHD, trauma-related cognitive issues — you have rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) .

If denied accommodations, you may file a civil rights complaint under Title II for denial of access to a public service.

4. File a Judicial Complaint (Carefully)

Maryland’s Commission on Judicial Disabilities (CJD) accepts complaints about bias, denial of due process, or abuse of discretion.

Even if dismissed, these complaints document institutional misconduct — and give you credibility in public advocacy or federal filings.

5. Appeal When Possible

If you have a final order, pursue your right to appeal.

Even if unsuccessful, appeals create public case law that others can cite and build upon.

6. Go Federal

In extreme cases, consider:

A civil rights lawsuit under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 (for systemic denial of rights)

A DOJ ADA complaint

Outreach to organizations like the ACLU, NCLD, or Children’s Rights

These routes are long and uncertain — but they plant seeds for broader action.

III. Are We Supposed to Just Give Up on Our Children?

No. Never.

But when every legal pathway fails, you may have to pivot — not quit.

Sometimes, preserving your role as a parent means shifting your energy from litigation to legacy:

Write letters to your child for the future.

Create a safe and loving record of your attempts.

Protect your mental health.

Share your story with other parents so they know they’re not alone.

You are not giving up. You are finding a new way to fight — a way that may be outside the courtroom but no less vital.

IV. What Actually Works to Challenge the System?

1. Organize

Find other alienated, silenced, or disabled parents in Maryland.

Form or join groups — on Facebook, Discord, Reddit, or Substack.

Strength comes in numbers. One voice is dismissed. Fifty voices create pressure.

2. Go Public

Write your story. Speak your truth.

Submit op-eds, blog posts, Medium articles.

Build a podcast. Testify at state hearings. Write your delegate or senator.

The court may ignore you. The public won’t.

3. File Parallel Complaints

Even if they don’t succeed legally, complaints serve as:

Evidence of systemic breakdown

Pressure on institutions

Raw material for future lawsuits, investigations, and media reports

4. Build Something Bigger

Start or support a campaign for:

Family court reform

Enforcement accountability

Disability inclusion and ADA access

Equal parenting rights

You can build a platform. A newsletter. A coalition. Anything that speaks louder than the silence they forced on you.

V. Final Word: You’re Not Alone — You’re Early

If you’re facing this now, you’re part of the front lines of a quiet resistance.

Family courts weren’t built to serve modern families. They weren’t built for neurodiverse parents, or survivors of coercive control, or pro se litigants with no legal support. But what’s breaking you now? It’s also waking others up.

No, you don’t have to give up on your children.

But you may have to fight for them in new ways — and build the road that didn’t exist when you needed it.

Michael Phillips is the founder of REBUILT, a writer, father, and advocate for family court reform, disability justice, and equal parenting rights in Maryland. His ongoing work documents the lived experience of navigating a broken system — and finding a way forward anyway.